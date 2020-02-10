RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Coeur Mining (CDE)

In a report issued on February 5, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Coeur Mining (CDE), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 45.1% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Coeur Mining has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.49, representing a 3.2% upside. In a report issued on January 21, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.70 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Coeur Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.28 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $468K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina and Australia. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo complex, San Bartolome, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and Silvertip.