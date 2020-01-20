RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

RBC Capital analyst Melissa Oliphant maintained a Hold rating on Centerra Gold (CAGDF) on January 15 and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.24.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centerra Gold with a $9.52 average price target, a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.85 and a one-year low of $4.53. Currently, Centerra Gold has an average volume of 31.1K.

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kyrgyz Republic, Turkey, North America, and Corporate and Other. The Kyrgyz Republic segment includes the operations of the kumtor gold project.