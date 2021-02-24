RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

In a report issued on February 22, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.87, close to its 52-week high of $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Centennial Resource Development with a $2.47 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.10 and a one-year low of $0.24. Currently, Centennial Resource Development has an average volume of 8.03M.

