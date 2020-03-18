RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Arista Networks (ANET)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks (ANET) on March 16 and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $168.20, close to its 52-week low of $156.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -28.1% and a 0.0% success rate. Muller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Juniper Networks, and Cisco Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arista Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $212.58, a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $182.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Arista Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $261 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $170 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching and routing platforms.