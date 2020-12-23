RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released yesterday, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $222.45.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 56.7% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $263.67, a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $253.00 price target.

Based on Amgen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.42 billion and net profit of $2.02 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.74 billion and had a net profit of $1.97 billion.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

