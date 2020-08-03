RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for American Axle (AXL)

In a report issued on July 31, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on American Axle (AXL), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Axle with a $8.13 average price target, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on American Axle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion and GAAP net loss of $501 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.72 billion and had a net profit of $41.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline, Metal Forming, and Casting. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The Casting segment produces thin wall castings and ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, and turbo charger housings for the light, commercial, and industrial markets. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.