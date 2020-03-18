RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Altair Engineering (ALTR)

In a report issued on March 16, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Altair Engineering (ALTR), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Netscout Systems, and Varonis Systems.

Altair Engineering has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

The company has a one-year high of $43.28 and a one-year low of $23.81. Currently, Altair Engineering has an average volume of 350.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 152 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALTR in relation to earlier this year.

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.