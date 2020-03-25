RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Alamos Gold (AGI)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Alamos Gold (AGI), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Alamos Gold has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.86.

Based on Alamos Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $186 million and net profit of $38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $163 million and had a GAAP net loss of $71.5 million.

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining, and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.