RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for US Bancorp (USB)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on US Bancorp (USB) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $46.96, representing a 27.9% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

US Bancorp’s market cap is currently $52.41B and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.58.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.