RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Universal Health (UHS)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Universal Health (UHS) today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 58.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.80, representing a 30.4% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Based on Universal Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.9 billion and net profit of $245 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.75 billion and had a net profit of $158 million.

Universal Health Services, Inc. operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other. The Other segment consists of centralized services such as information technology, purchasing, reimbursement, accounting and finance, taxation, legal, advertising, and design and construction. The company was founded by Alan B. Miller in 1979 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.