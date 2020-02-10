RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Two Harbors (TWO)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Two Harbors (TWO) on February 7 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.26, close to its 52-week high of $15.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and Apollo Investment Corp.

Two Harbors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.44, which is a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.54 and a one-year low of $12.06. Currently, Two Harbors has an average volume of 1.69M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TWO in relation to earlier this year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets.

