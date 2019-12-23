RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Transglobe Energy (TGA)

RBC Capital analyst Al Stanton maintained a Buy rating on Transglobe Energy (TGA) on December 20 and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 45.7% success rate. Stanton covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Parex Resources, and Kosmos Energy.

Transglobe Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.04.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Transglobe Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.28 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. It operates through the following segments: Egypt, Canada, and Corporate.