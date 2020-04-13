RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for The Stars Group (TSG)

RBC Capital analyst Julian Easthope maintained a Buy rating on The Stars Group (TSG) on April 9 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Easthope is ranked #1822 out of 6356 analysts.

The Stars Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, which is a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Susquehanna also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.64 and a one-year low of $11.89. Currently, The Stars Group has an average volume of 2.19M.

The Stars Group, Inc. provides technology-based products and services in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. It owns gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, StarsDraft, and the PokerStars Championship and PokerStars Festival live poker tour brands. The firm operates through the Business-to-Consumer segment. The B2C segment is divided into the Poker, and Casino and Sportsbook business lines. It offers non-poker gaming products, including casino, sportsbook and daily fantasy sports. The company was founded on January 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.