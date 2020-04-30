RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for TE Connectivity (TEL)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on TE Connectivity (TEL) on April 28 and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.9% and a 46.7% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

TE Connectivity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.30, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

TE Connectivity’s market cap is currently $26.16B and has a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TEL in relation to earlier this year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides products that connect and distribute power, data, and signal. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components for the data and devices and appliances markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.