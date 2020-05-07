RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Taylor Morrison (TMHC), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 46.9% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Owens Corning.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Taylor Morrison with a $16.80 average price target, representing a 13.9% upside. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.47 and a one-year low of $6.39. Currently, Taylor Morrison has an average volume of 3.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TMHC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Joseph Terracciano, the CAO of TMHC sold 3,259 shares for a total of $86,289.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions. The Central segment consists of Austin, Dallas, Denver, and Houston. The West segment covers Bay Area, Phoenix, Sacramento, and Southern California. The Financial Services segment provides a number of finance-related services through mortgage lending operations. The company was founded on November 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.