RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Summit Materials (SUM)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Summit Materials (SUM), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Summit Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.38, representing a 57.7% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Berenberg Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $20.00 price target.

Summit Materials’ market cap is currently $1.6B and has a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.08.

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada and in British Columbia, Canada. The East segments serves markets extending across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, most notably in Kansas, Missouri, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Nebraska where the company supplies aggregates, ready mix concrete, asphalt paving mix and paving and related services. The company was founded by Thomas W. Hill on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.