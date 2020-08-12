RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

RBC Capital analyst Melissa Oliphant maintained a Buy rating on Sandstorm Gold (SAND) yesterday and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.53.

Oliphant has an average return of 34.6% when recommending Sandstorm Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliphant is ranked #2060 out of 6887 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sandstorm Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.63, implying a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.63 and a one-year low of $3.32. Currently, Sandstorm Gold has an average volume of 2.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAND in relation to earlier this year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.