RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Resolute Forest (RFP)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Resolute Forest (RFP) yesterday and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.82, close to its 52-week low of $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.9% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Resolute Forest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.08.

Based on Resolute Forest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $668 million and GAAP net loss of $71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $932 million and had a net profit of $36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RFP in relation to earlier this year.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc. engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.