RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

In a report issued on August 6, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 52.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Proteostasis Therapeutics with a $5.50 average price target, representing a 310.4% upside. In a report issued on August 11, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Proteostasis Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.88 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.02 million.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company was founded by William Balch, Jeffery W. Kelly, Andrew Dillin, Richard I. Morimoto, Alfred Lewis Goldberg, Daniel Finley, Christopher T. Walsh, and Randall W. King in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.