RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Precision Drilling (PDS)

In a report released today, Keith Mackey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Precision Drilling (PDS), with a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.03, close to its 52-week high of $28.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #1840 out of 7467 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Precision Drilling with a $34.71 average price target, representing a 35.3% upside. In a report issued on April 15, National Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Precision Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $202 million and GAAP net loss of $37.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $372 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.06 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply, and manufacturing divisions. The Completion and Production Services segment involves snubbing, rental, camp and catering, and wastewater treatment divisions. The company was founded on March 25, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.