RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

In a report issued on October 16, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF), with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.0% and a 38.7% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Athabasca Oil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PrairieSky Royalty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.96, which is a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.50 price target.

Based on PrairieSky Royalty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.2 million and GAAP net loss of $400K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.3 million and had a net profit of $44 million.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.