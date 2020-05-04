RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Pinterest (PINS)

In a report issued on May 1, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pinterest (PINS), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinterest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.68, representing a 23.6% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Pinterest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $400 million and GAAP net loss of $35.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $273 million and had a net profit of $47.02 million.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

