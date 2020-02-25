RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) on February 21 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.7% and a 24.8% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.67, implying a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.35 and a one-year low of $34.64. Currently, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 479.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCRX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, David Stack, the CEO & Chairman of PCRX bought 20,000 shares for a total of $71,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. develops and manufactures injectable therapeutic products. The firm engages in the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients.