RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

In a report released today, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -21.5% and a 18.4% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals with a $8.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.97 and a one-year low of $2.20. Currently, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 367.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OSMT in relation to earlier this year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of specialty products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include M-72, Lorzone, ConZip, OB Complete, and Divigel. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.