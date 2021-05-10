RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for OptimizeRx (OPRX)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on OptimizeRx (OPRX) on May 6 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 58.1% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Health Catalyst, and GoodRx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OptimizeRx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.67, a 59.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $63.98 and a one-year low of $9.21. Currently, OptimizeRx has an average volume of 287.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OptimizeRx Corp. engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers EHR workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.