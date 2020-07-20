RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for nVent Electric (NVT)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric (NVT) on July 15 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

nVent Electric has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50, which is a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $29.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.75 and a one-year low of $10.54. Currently, nVent Electric has an average volume of 956.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NVT in relation to earlier this year.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. The Thermal Management segment includes electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. The Electrical & Fastening Solution segment consists of fastening solutions that connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems and civil structures. The company was founded on May 30, 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.