RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Mylan (MYL)

In a report released today, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mylan (MYL), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -19.4% and a 18.9% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mylan with a $25.50 average price target, which is a 71.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Mylan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.19 billion and net profit of $20.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.08 billion and had a net profit of $51.2 million.

Mylan NV is a pharmaceutical healthcare company. The firm engages in the development, license, manufacture, market and distribution of generic, branded generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Rest of World. The North America segment develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized and cream, or ointment form. The Europe segment operates through subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain. The Rest of World segment comprises of operations in Japan, Australia, China, Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa, Middle East and South East Asia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.