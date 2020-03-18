RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report released today, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 47.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics with a $33.29 average price target, implying a 99.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on Karyopharm Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $48.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $58.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KPTI in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Barry Greene, a Director at KPTI bought 3,030 shares for a total of $91.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases.

