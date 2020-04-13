RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

In a report released today, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Great Western Bancorp (GWB), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Great Western Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Great Western Bancorp’s market cap is currently $1.14B and has a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GWB in relation to earlier this year.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications, and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.