RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Equitable Group (EQGPF)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Equitable Group (EQGPF) yesterday and set a price target of C$142.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.91, close to its 52-week high of $89.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 53.7% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, IGM Financial, and CI Financial.

Equitable Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.91.

The company has a one-year high of $89.20 and a one-year low of $49.32. Currently, Equitable Group has an average volume of 47.

Equitable Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.