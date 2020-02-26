RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Emera (EMRAF)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Emera (EMRAF) today and set a price target of C$66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.80, close to its 52-week high of $46.35.

Kwan has an average return of 12.0% when recommending Emera.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is ranked #123 out of 5934 analysts.

Emera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.53.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Emera’s market cap is currently $10.85B and has a P/E ratio of 21.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Emera, Inc. is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution and gas transmission and distribution. The company was founded on July 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.