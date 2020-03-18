RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Dollar General (DG)

In a report released today, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General (DG), with a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.7% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

Dollar General has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.13, a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $167.44 and a one-year low of $116.15. Currently, Dollar General has an average volume of 2.05M.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

