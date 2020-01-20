RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP) on January 15 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Centerpoint Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.91, which is a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centerpoint Energy’s market cap is currently $13.59B and has a P/E ratio of 21.46. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.06.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Electric Transmission & Distribution; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Midstream Investments; and Other Operations.