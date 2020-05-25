RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for CAE (CAE)

In a report released today, Steve Arthur from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CAE (CAE), with a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 52.8% success rate. Arthur covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Martinrea International, Magna International, and Linamar.

CAE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.20, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Canaccord Genuity also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

Based on CAE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $924 million and net profit of $97.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $816 million and had a net profit of $77.6 million.

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of training and development of integrated training solutions for the defence and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a complete range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment includes training systems integrator for defence forces across the air, land and naval domains, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators, audiovisual solutions, and courseware for training of medical and allied healthcare students and clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals and defence organizations. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick on March 17, 1947 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.