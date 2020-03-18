RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Cactus (WHD)

In a report issued on March 16, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cactus (WHD), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.42, close to its 52-week low of $10.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -20.8% and a 25.8% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Cactus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.20, a 107.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Cactus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $18.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $16.92 million.

Cactus, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, conventional wellheads, frac equipment rentals, and flow control products.