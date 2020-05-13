RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF)

Catie Powers- May 13, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT

RBC Capital analyst Ben Bathurst maintained a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) today and set a price target of p320.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Bathurst is ranked #4078 out of 6546 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brewin Dolphin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.13, representing a 20.5% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a p335.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.58 and a one-year low of $2.56. Currently, Brewin Dolphin has an average volume of 390.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

