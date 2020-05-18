RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for B2Gold (BTG)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold (BTG) on May 15 and set a price target of $5.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.42, close to its 52-week high of $5.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.11, which is a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on B2Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $380 million and net profit of $72.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $264 million and had a net profit of $22.3 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More on BTG: