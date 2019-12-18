RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Atkore International Group (ATKR)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Atkore International Group (ATKR) today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.52, close to its 52-week high of $42.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Mueller Water Products.

Atkore International Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.50.

Atkore International Group’s market cap is currently $1.9B and has a P/E ratio of 14.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATKR in relation to earlier this year.

Atkore International Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.