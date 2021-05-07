RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

In a report issued on May 4, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 35.7% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Aptose Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.14, a 127.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.00 and a one-year low of $3.39. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 4.23M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More on APTO: