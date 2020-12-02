RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Anglo American (AAUKF)

In a report issued on November 30, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Anglo American (AAUKF), with a price target of p3400.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Anglogold Ashanti, and Gold Fields.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Anglo American with a $30.86 average price target.

Anglo American’s market cap is currently $42.06B and has a P/E ratio of 17.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAUKF in relation to earlier this year.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Manganese, and Corporate and Other. Its portfolio of mining businesses includes span bulk commodities, including iron ore and manganese, metallurgical coal and thermal coal, base metals and minerals, copper, nickel, niobium and phosphates, and precious metals and minerals. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.