RBC Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Amazon (AMZN)

In a report issued on March 13, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $2500.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1807.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 44.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2430.54, implying a 36.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Aegis Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2525.00 price target.

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.44 billion and net profit of $3.27 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.38 billion and had a net profit of $3.03 billion.

