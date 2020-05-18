RBC Capital Remains a Sell on New Gold (NGD)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Sell rating on New Gold (NGD) on May 15 and set a price target of $0.55. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $0.92.

The company has a one-year high of $1.56 and a one-year low of $0.39. Currently, New Gold has an average volume of 6.4M.

New Gold Inc. is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.