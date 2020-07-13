RBC Capital Remains a Sell on New Gold (NGD)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Sell rating on New Gold (NGD) today and set a price target of $0.85. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.38, close to its 52-week high of $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for New Gold with a $1.20 average price target.

Based on New Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $142 million and GAAP net loss of $28.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $168 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.4 million.

New Gold Inc. is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.