RBC Capital Remains a Sell on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

In a report issued on February 5, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Eldorado Gold (EGO), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Eldorado Gold with a $9.64 average price target.

Based on Eldorado Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $218 million.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.