RBC Capital Remains a Sell on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

In a report issued on March 5, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.54, close to its 52-week low of $5.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Diversified Healthcare Trust with a $8.60 average price target.

Based on Diversified Healthcare Trust’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $51.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $119 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment.