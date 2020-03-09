RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Welltower (WELL)

In a report issued on March 5, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Welltower (WELL), with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.82, close to its 52-week low of $66.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Welltower with a $87.89 average price target, implying a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $80.00 price target.

Welltower’s market cap is currently $30.35B and has a P/E ratio of 61.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.95.

Welltower, Inc. engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.