RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Veoneer (VNE)

In a report issued on December 20, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Veoneer (VNE), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.92, close to its 52-week low of $13.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veoneer is a Hold with an average price target of $19.50, a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a SEK17.00 price target.

Based on Veoneer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $133 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $67 million.

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.