RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Unitil (UTL)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Unitil (UTL) on January 15 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.02, close to its 52-week high of $64.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unitil.

Based on Unitil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $11 million.

UNITIL Corp. is a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity and natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.