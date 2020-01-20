RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Unitil (UTL)

Brian Anderson- January 19, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Unitil (UTL) on January 15 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.02, close to its 52-week high of $64.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unitil.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Unitil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $11 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

UNITIL Corp. is a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity and natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts