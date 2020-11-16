RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on Sierra Wireless (SWIR) on November 13 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 72.2% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, BlackBerry, and Descartes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Wireless with a $13.50 average price target.

Based on Sierra Wireless’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $144 million and GAAP net loss of $15.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $191 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWIR in relation to earlier this year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Solutions; Enterprise Solutions; and Internet-of-Things Services (IoT). The OEM Solutions segment includes standards-based wireless technologies and support open source initiatives that enable OEMs and system integrators to get IoT solutions to market faster. The Enterprise Solutions segment focuses in networking solutions comprised of cellular gateways and routers that are complemented by cloud-based services and on-premise software for secure device and network management. The Internet-of-Things Services segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.