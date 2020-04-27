RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Robert Half (RHI)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Robert Half (RHI) on April 24 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Robert Half is a Hold with an average price target of $42.25, representing a -6.1% downside. In a report issued on April 20, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Robert Half’s market cap is currently $5.06B and has a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.43.

Robert Half International, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields. The Permanent Placement Staffing segment provides full-time personnel in the accounting, finance, administrative & office and information technology fields. The Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services segment comprises business and technology risk consulting and internal audit services. The company was founded by Robert Half in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.